Liverpool boss Klopp promises strong squad for Everton clash

Jurgen Klopp has promised Liverpool will treat their FA Cup clash with Everton with respect despite the Reds boss preparing to ring the changes for Sunday’s game and added that the house next door to him is free if opposite number Carlo Ancelotti is looking for new digs.

The Premier League leaders welcome their neighbours to Anfield for the pick of the third-round ties, with Everton looking to record their first victory on enemy soil since 1999.

The Blues were beaten 5-2 when the sides met in the league in early December, but have since replaced the beleaguered Marco Silva with a new manager in the shape of Ancelotti.

Ancelotti, the former Milan, Real Madrid, PSG, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli boss, has guided them to two wins from his three games in charge, and with Klopp set to make wholesale changes to his starting line-up, Everton will be hopeful of ending their long wait for an Anfield win.

Asked what had changed since the league meeting, Klopp said: “The mood….