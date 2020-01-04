Most beautiful girl harps on patronage of made-in-Nigeria goods

Promoting made-in-Nigeria goods will boost entrepreneurship

Miss Anita Ukah, 2018 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) says manufacturing and promotions of made-in-Nigeria goods will boost entrepreneurship and develop the economy.

Ukah, an entrepreneur, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos that it would extensively get people engaged.

“It is good and extremely important that we manufacture our products here for ourselves and the world at large; by so doing, we promote ourselves and grow the economy.

“Our locally-made products are gaining recognition and some entrepreneurs are taking advantage of this good development to boost their businesses across the country,” she said.

The 1.88m (6ft.2 in) tall immediate past MBGN said that passing on the crown gave her more time to attend to her business.

“Life after reign has been good; most importantly, I have enough time to understand better and work to grow my leathercraft.

“I am…