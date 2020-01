Nigerians must stop going to UK, US, others for treatment

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Friday said that Nigerians must stop the habit of travelling outside the country for medical treatment.

Alleged Money Laundering: Atiku’s Lawyer gets court nod to travel for medical treatment

“Nigerians have suffered so much going abroad for medical treatment. This is not good for us and it must stop because we can’t afford it again.”

Disclosing this at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, during the inauguration and handover of completed projects to the management of the hospital, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu who represented Buhari, opined that the country can no longer afford travelling abroad for medicals.

His words, according to Punch, “We have paid very serious attention to the health of our people and will continue to do so. The projects you celebrate their completion today were seriously affecting the workings of this teaching…