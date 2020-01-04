Norwich City rules out ‘panic buying’

Premier League strugglers Norwich City have ruled out “panic buying” in the January transfer window to try to escape the relegation zone.

Manager Daniel Farke, whose side are last and seven points adrift of 17th-placed Aston Villa after 21 games, told reporters on Friday the Canaries were unlikely to be very active in the next few weeks.

“For players looking at the table, they will see we’re in danger of relegation.

“If you’re in this position you can’t guarantee you’ll be in the Premier League next season, so that makes it a bit more difficult.

“I’m not tempted to do too much business, but we won’t fall asleep.

“We’ll stay awake to strengthen the team but not out of panic buying. It has to make sense for the future of the club.” the German told reporters ahead of Norwich’s FA Cup third-round tie at second-tier Preston North End on Saturday.

Norwich will be without top scorer Teemu Pukki for the…