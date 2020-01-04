One killed in Bayelsa cult clash

Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

One person was reportedly shot dead on Saturday during a violent clash between youths of Oruma and Otuasega communities in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that but for the quick intervention of police and other security agencies, the crisis which started as a supremacy battle between the different cult groups in the area, could have degenerated into a full-blown war between the sister communities.

The state Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozie, has held a meeting with stakeholders from both communities to prevent escalation of the crisis.

Vanguard

