Why peace efforts fail in Nigeria

By Tonnie Iredia

Every human society is open to conflict because disputes thrive in any event which involves divergent interests.

If conflict is thus an inevitable human phenomenon, evolving conflict resolution strategies to amicably settle one rift or the other is the panacea. In recent times, the most intractable conflicts in Nigeria are those of a political nature.

Virtually every peace effort in the country to resolve them always fails due to several reasons among them insincerity, failure to fully understand the real issues at stake and lack of knowledge of the scope of a particular conflict.

Greed, ego and disrespect to peacemakers most of whom are the elderly are other common tendencies. When these issues are put together, the reason for the failure of peace efforts organized by even the most respected and well-meaning national personalities becomes clear

Just before the 2015 elections, a team comprising former…