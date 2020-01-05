40-year-old substitute earns Rochdale draw with Newcastle United

Veteran striker Aaron Wilbraham came off the bench to earn third-tier Rochdale a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United on Saturday in the third round of the English FA Cup.

The English Premier League side dominated the opening period at Spotland, with Miguel Almiron firing them ahead after 17 minutes.

But Rochdale, struggling in 18th place in League One, were a different proposition after the break and 40-year-old Wilbraham, a half-time substitute, poked home a 79th minute leveller.

If that was not enough for FA Cup romantics, it was a 17-year-old Luke Matheson who crossed for Wilbraham to score only his second career goal in the FA Cup.

“We played football in the second half. We mixed it up well and were unlucky not to win the game.

“It will be a great experience for the lads to go up to St James’ Park (for the replay),” said Wilbraham, playing the 674th match of his journeyman career.

Newcastle United, who fielded a strong line-up, struggled to cope…