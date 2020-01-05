APC to PDP: Return Nigeria’s stolen assets with apology

Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday counselled the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on how to restore its lost fortunes, saying the former ruling party must first return all resources stolen from Nigeria and offer sincere apologies to Nigerians.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said PDP and its candidate in the 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, represent the wasted past which Nigerians have long discarded.

The APC said: “Return of our stolen resources and sincere apologies for the havoc wrecked on the country during the 16-year rule should be the preoccupation of the PDP.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) offers this as a new year counselling to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar following his own tongue-in-cheek advice to his party, the PDP, urging them to concentrate on strengthening and rebuilding the PDP for now, rather than dissipating energy on the 2023 elections….