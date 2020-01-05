Australia reels after another day of fire fury

Stunned Australians on Sunday counted the cost from a day of catastrophic bushfires that caused “extensive damage” across swathes of the country and took the death toll from the long-running crisis to 24.

Hundreds of properties were destroyed and one man died trying to save a friend’s home in the severe conditions — among the worst in Australia’s deadly bushfire crisis.

But even as Australians tried to regroup, seaside towns were plunged into darkness, ash rained down on rural communities and major cities were again cloaked in smoke on Sunday.

In the state of New South Wales alone, almost 150…