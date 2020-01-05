Ayade bans aides from making policy statements on social media

By Ike Uchechukwu

Cross River State governor,Prof Ben Ayade has warned Commissioners and other political appointees to desist henceforth from making public & policy statements on Social media.

He gave the directive in a release signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita on Sunday.

He directed all Commissioners and other political appointees of the government to henceforth desist from making public and policy statements on social media.

Ayade also warned the commissioners as well as appointees of the government against granting or making both radio and television interviews/appearances without getting clearance from him.

According to the statement, “henceforth no commissioner or political appointee is allowed to showcase or make policy pronouncements on social media without seeking clearance from His Excellency.

” Every commissioner is from now henceforth expected to prove himself or herself on the field rather than on the social…