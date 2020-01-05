[Breaking] IRAN: IGP Adamu Places Nigeria Policemen on red alert Nationwide

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has on Sunday, placed Police Commands and Formations nationwide on red alert following the death of Iranian Army General, Qassem Soleimani
In a statement released on Sunday evening, the Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police, Frank Mba, disclosed that, “This proactive measure follows Intelligence Report that sequel to the recent killing of an Iranian General; some domestic interests are planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage”
