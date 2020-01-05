China starts lifting restrictions on foreign investment

China has started lifting major restrictions on foreign investment in its financial sector, a move long demanded by the United States as the world’s two biggest economies are locked in a fierce trade battle.

From the start of 2020, foreign banks can now set up wholly-owned branches in China without a local partner holding the majority stake, the banking regulatory authority, CBIRC, announced on Friday.

In the past, foreign banks were required to have a local Chinese partner and not allowed to hold more than 49 per cent of their respective joint ventures.

The announcement could be seen as a gesture of goodwill by China towards the US as Washington says a preliminary trade agreement between the two sides looks set to be signed this month.

The world’s top two economies have been waging a merciless trade war since March 2018, resulting in mutual tariffs being slapped on hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of annual trade.

Beijing has long promised to further…