Fani-Kayode slams Isa Funtua for saying ‘Igbo must belong if they want

By Nwafor Sunday

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has fired back at the Life Patron of Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigerian, NPAN, Alhaji Smaila Isa Funtua over a statement he allegedly made against the Igbo.

Funtua had yesterday reeled out what Igbo must do to get presidency coming 2023. He said that Igbo must belong and play inclusive politics if they are serious about producing the President of Nigeria.

“If the Igbo want to be President, then they must belong. If you don’t belong, then you can’t be the President”, Funtua said.

But in a riposte, the outspoken Fani-Koyode via his facebook handle lampooned him urging him to apologise and ask the Federal government to stop calling IPOB members and Nnamdi Kanu terrorists simply because they called for self freedom.

His words:

