Helen Oritsejafor reveals 2020 success nuggets

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Wife of former President, Christain Association of Nigeria, CAN, Mrs. Helen Oristejafor, has said that being successful in 2020 requires an entire transformation of a person’s life.

She said this at the just concluded 5th edition of the CEO’s Mentorship Class in Warri, adding that success is the natural consequence of consistently applying the fundamentals of life.

Oritsejafor said the 5th edition of the event had viewers from across the globe.

She further said there is a need to take stock of the year 2019 to be able to set new goals.

Her words: “Discipline and step-by-step procedures: In wealth creation amongst other things, discipline and habit should be illustrated. Discipline is needed in being focused, in keeping to time, because when distractions come, you will be bound to face problems. But with a positive habit shown towards achieving your goals in the New Year, you will be unstoppable.

“Stay in your intensity and truth:…