Ihedioha pack up, Uzodinma is coming

By Dennis Agbo

SPIRITUAL Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka has insisted that his prophecy against Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state must come to pass.

Mbaka, during the December 31 2019 Passover night at his Adoration ground had said that the holy spirit ministered unto him that Senator Hope Uzodinma, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2019 election will take over from Governor Ihedioha this year.

Uzodinma’s case against Ihedioha is still pending in the supreme Court.

Reactions had trailed Mbaka’s prophecy, but the Catholic priest said that those throwing derisions at him over his prophecy are ignorant of the spirit directive.

Mbaka made the insistence on Sunday mass at the adoration ministry permanent site, Umuchigbo-Nike, Enugu.

Mbaka in his homily gave more clarification about the prophecy and told Governor Ihedioha to prepare to leave…