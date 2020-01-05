Man City mocker Pope in hot water over moronic social media post



Hours after making headlines for an eye-catching display in Vale’s 4-1 FA Cup defeat by Manchester City, Tom Pope took to Twitter to answer a question from a fan.

“We invade Iran then Cuba then North Korea then the Rothchilds are crowned champions of every bank on the planet,” he said in response to a Twitter user who asked him to “predict the World War III result”.

Pope later deleted the tweet but the PA news agency understands the FA is looking into the matter and could launch an investigation depending on the outcome of talks with both the player and his club.

Pope had earlier created a storm on social media after his goal in Saturday’s third-round tie at the Etihad Stadium backed up his pre-match bravado in a personal battle with City’s John Stones.

Last summer Pope, 34, mocked Stones in a tweet, claiming he would score 40 goals a season if he faced the England defender every week.

All eyes were on their duel and, although Stones largely dealt with him well…