NASS could have done a better job in screening ministers ― Sen. Abaribe

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia South and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party has condemned the methodology employed by the 9th Assembly in evaluating the ministers sent to it for screening.

The minority leader in an interview with Vanguard said; “we could have done a better job.”

Senator Abaribe was responding to a question asked by Vanguard correspondent, Levinus Nwabughiogu.

Question: “As the Minority Leader of the Senate, how has 9th National Assembly fared since inauguration in June?”

Abaribe responded; “I do not think Nigerians will say that the National Assembly between June 2019 and now has done so badly. Yes, we had some missteps, I acknowledge that but I can also acknowledge that we have also corrected certain things.

“For example, budget-making was very tardy and the law was not being followed. The law says…