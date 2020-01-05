Navy impounds 2,089 bags of foreign rice worth N130m in Calabar

By Emma Una – Calabar

Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS, Victory at the weekend impounded two thousand and eighty-nine bags of foreign parboiled rice illegally imported into the country through the Calabar Water Channel.

Rear Admiral Vincent Okeke, the Commander NNS Victory who paraded six suspects and the bags of rice at the naval base warehouse said the street value of the rice is estimated at one hundred and thirty million naira stated that the rice was brought in from Cameroon through Calabar Water Channel.

“NNS Victory patrol team arrested six men suspected to be rice smugglers at Utan Creek, off Tomshort Island with a large wooden boat laden with foreign parboiled rice smuggled from Cameroon”.

He gave the names of the suspects to include for Cameroonians and one Nigerian: Tafili Redovili, Ayiseh Innocent, Makon Emmanuel Acillis, Billa Nwana, the Cameroonians and, Kayode Isaac, the Nigerian.

Rear Admiral Okeke revealed that before the arrest of the six suspects, his team had…