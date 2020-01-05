PDP to Buhari: Lead by example by shunning medical treatment abroad

Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday described President Muhammadu Buhari’s comment on overseas treatment as self-indicting and high-level deceits in governance.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described as ridiculous “a situation where a President, who patronizes foreign hospitals for treatment and even check-ups, whose administration has failed to provide adequate healthcare in his country, could turn around to pontificate to other citizens against foreign treatment.”

The PDP said while it does not approve of proliferated foreign medical tourism, especially by leaders and public office holders “our party holds that a leader who has failed to lead by example and whose government has neglected and wrecked our healthcare systems, lacks all rectitude to issue directives against foreign treatment.”

The statement read: “The PDP urges President Buhari to show an example…