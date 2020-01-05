Protesters in US rally against prospect of war with Iran

Demonstrators chanting “no war on Iran” rallied Saturday in Washington, New York and across the US to protest the assassination of a top Iranian military commander in a US drone strike.

Outside the White House, around 200 people gathered as part of a wave of rallies called by left-leaning organizations. They chanted slogans including “No Justice, No Peace, US out of the Middle East.”

Organizers said demonstrations were convened in some 70 US cities to denounce the killing of Major General Qasem Soleimani early Friday in Baghdad on orders from President Donald Trump. The attack has prompted fears of a major conflagration in the Middle East.

“We will not allow our country to be led into another reckless war,” one speaker outside the White House said.

The protesters later headed toward the Trump International Hotel, which is just down the street from the presidential…