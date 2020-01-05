Shi’ite group accuse FG of ‘planning to kill’ leader, El-zakzaky in detention

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Bauchi zone have raised an alarm, alleging that the Nigerian government wants their leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-zakzaky to die in detention.

The National President, Association of Shi’ite Singers also called ‘Ittihadus Shu’ara Harakatil Islamiyya’, Malam Mustafa Gadonkaya, a disciple of the Sheikh, made the allegation at the weekend during the lunching of 100 songs in solidarity with the detained sheikh composed by the association in Bauchi.

According to him, their leader was arrested and has been held captive by security agents since December 2015, adding that the authorities have refused to obey the court orders for his release, payment of compensation and reconstruction of his demolished buildings during the encounter between sect members and the Nigerian Army four years ago in Zaria.

According to him, “It is known by everyone that our leader sued the federal government over human rights…