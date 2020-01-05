Sometimes, I want her to reduce taking this type of picture -Anita Joseph

By Ayo Onikoyi

When Anita Joseph posted a luscious bathtub video on Friday on her Instagram page she knew people would pass all sorts of comments and she was ready for them.

In the post she made it clear she would entertain any query of the picture, adding the only person who has the right to talk is her fiance, Fisayo Michael known as MC Fish. Well, the handsome MC has talked and it seems he isn’t all pleased with the near-pornographic video.

“ I have no problem with her taking pictures but sometimes I want her to reduce taking this type of picture. I support her career and everything she does and as long as she’s doing the things upright it’s cool, but she should just reduce it,” he said in a chat with Potpourri

The actress and the MC started dating last year and have expressed commitment to each other severally on the pages of newspapers and on social media. When asked in an interview with Potpourri recently if he’s not…