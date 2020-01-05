That man you think is normal on the street may be insane – Expert

By Chioma Obinna

Mental illness continues to gain prominence in Nigeria apparently due to increasing awareness. Suicide cases are also on the rise. No month passes without the media awash with cases of young Nigerians taking their lives.

Dr. Ogunnubi Peter, a consultant psychiatrist and World Health Organisation, WHO, certified mental health advocate, looks at some of the challenges of mental illness in the country and why people should see mental illness beyond the man on the street.

Excerpts:

What is the truth about mental disorders?

If you look at the statistics from the World Health Organisation, WHO, it states that every 40 seconds one person loses his or her life to suicide and the unfortunate thing is that this suicide can be prevented. That is why it has become a medical emergency. That is why we had 40 seconds of action, raising awareness on suicide. The truth is that mental illness has a very rich history in the sense that it has come of age….