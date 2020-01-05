Why presidency should remain in North for another 4 years ― Owie

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Although 2023 when President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to finish his second term is still three years away, agitations on which zone power should shift to have been on but former Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir Roland Owie presented a new perspective to the agitation when he said power should remain in the north at least for another four years after 2023 for equity and fairness.

Speaking to journalists in his residence, Owie also posited that when power eventually shifts to the south post-2023, it should be ceded to the south-east region of the country.

Owie said his position is hinged on the fact that the south has had more time at the presidency than the north since 1999, a situation he said was occasioned by the death President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and the decision of President Goodluck Jonathan to contest after he finished the tenure if Yar’Adua against his advice.

He said “The problem we have in Nigeria particularly those of…