APC leaders in Oshiomhole’s ward endorse Obaseki for second term

The leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s Ward 10, Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State, have endorsed Governor Godwin Obaseki’s re-election bid.

The leaders gave their endorsement during a visit to the governor at Government House, in Benin City, on Monday.

The Chairman of the APC in Ward 10, Etsako West LGA, Mr Oshawo Stephen, who led other executive members of the Ward to declare support for the governor’s second term bid, said, “We came to visit our Governor for the new the year, to pray for him so that God will continue to elevate him for his good works in Edo State.”

He described the governor’s performance in the past three years as excellent, urging Governor Obaseki to continue his good works in developing the state.

Oshawo said the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in his ward in Etsako West still stands over his role in…