Armed bandits kill one, abduct seven persons in Katsina

By Bashir Bello – Katsina

Armed bandits have on Sunday night killed one Yasir Usman in an attack launched by the gunmen on Tsauri village in Kurfi local government area of Katsina State.

Information gathered from the area revealed that the bandits stormed the area in their numbers shooting sporadically into the air and in the process shot Usman.

The source said Usman was rushed to the Orthopedic hospital where he later died and have since been buried on Monday according to the Islamic rites.

In a related development and on the same day, suspected bandits also kidnapped some passengers who were travelling in two J5 buses along Jibia-Batsari road.

The spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah who confirmed both incidents to newsmen in the state was quick to put the number of passengers kidnapped at seven and not 40.

SP Gambo said the bandits numbering about 60 and armed with AK47 rifles, blocked the Jibia-Batsari road and forcefully stopped the buses at…