Carlos Ghosn may have been helped by ex-Green Beret in escape

A couple of Americans with names matching private security contractors, including a former US Green Beret who has served time behind bars, accompanied fugitive Carlos Ghosn out of Japan while he was awaiting trial for financial crimes, according to a new report.

Ghosn — who stunned the world with his daring escape from Japanese prosecutors this week — flew out of Japan on a private jet whose only other passengers were two men who identified themselves using US passports, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The passports identified the men as Michael Taylor and George Antoine Zayek, the Journal said. Michael L. Taylor is also the name of an ex-Green Beret who helped the New York Times extract reporter David Rohde from Taliban captivity in Afghanistan in 2009.

Taylor, the former head of American International Security Corp., has also spent time in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud tied to allegations that he paid kickbacks for $54…