How power can shift to South East ― Isa Funtua

Life Patron of Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigerian, NPAN, Alhaji Smaila Isa Funtua, has said the Igbo must play inclusive politics if they are serious about producing the President of Nigeria.

He also said the media is promoting the current clamour for Igbo presidency.

Isa Funtua said thisas a guest of Arise Television’s The Morning Show.

Citing the late presumed winner of June 12 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola as someone, who played inclusive politics, he said the late business mogul embraced everybody.

He added that Abiola’s kind of politics made it easy for him to defeat the candidate of defunct National Republican Convention, NRC, Alhaji Bashir Torfa in Kano, his home state.

His words: “They should belong. They should join the party. They want to do things on their own and because they are Igbo, we should dash them the presidency? That was the reason I said is it turn by turn Nigeria limited?

“You are talking of politics, which is an issue of…