MSION promotes better access to modern contraceptive

By Sola Ogundipe

Marie Stopes International Organisation Nigeria, MSION has called for better access to modern contraceptives by Nigerian women as a way of checkmating the maternal mortality and morbidity brought on by unsafe abortion practices.

The Director, Programme Operation, MSION, Dr. Emmanuel Ajah, affirmed that access to safe abortion and post-abortion care are central pillars necessary to drive maternal mortality reduction in Nigeria.

Ajah who spoke in Ibadan, Oyo State during a media workshop put together by MSION in collaboration with the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria, NRHJN, said abortion is restricted in Nigeria but is allowed only to save a woman if her life is endangered by the pregnancy.

“Improving access to reliable modern contraceptives is a reliable means to reduce the incidence of unplanned pregnancies and abortions.

“There is evidence that expanding and relaxing current national abortion legislations will reduce the…