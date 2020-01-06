NANS appeals to Gov. Oyetola to rehabilitate roads in tertiary institutions

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun to urgently rehabilitate roads across the state-owned institutions.

The Coordinator NANS Southwest, Mr. Kowe Abiodun, made the appeal in a statement he issued in Abeokuta on Monday.

Abiodun noted that education remained the bedrock of any developed nation.

He added that it was important for the government to make its academic environments conducive for learning by providing them basic infrastructure.

“We were in Osun and visited some of the institutions where we saw some infrastructural decay, especially, roads.

“We appeal to the governor to urgently rehabilitate roads across the state-owned tertiary institutions, most especially that of the Osun State College of Technology, Esa Oke.

“This is the best time to fix the roads and if not quickly addressed, they will constitute great threats to a conducive learning system,’’ he said.

He commended the achievements of the…