Police arrest woman for pushing rival, child into well

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old housewife, Hauwa Lawal, for allegedly pushing her rival, Zuwaira Sani, 35 and her 18-month-old son into a well.

The Command’s spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrest in a chat with journalists on Sunday in Kano.

Haruna said the police received a report on Friday that Lawal had pushed her co-wife and baby into a well.

Haruna said: “The suspect had a misunderstanding with the victim and they started fighting in the house. The suspect pushed her rival along with her 18-month-old son, Mustafa Gambo, whom she was backing into a well situated in their house.’’

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu Sani-Ahmadu, ordered the tracking down and arrest of the fleeing suspect within 24 hours.

“Operation Puff-Adder swung into action and arrested the suspect on Saturday at 1:17 a.m.

“The victims were removed from the well and were rushed to Rano Hospital where Sani was confirmed dead, while her…