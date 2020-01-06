Space images show ravaging Australia bushfires



The raging bushfires that have destroyed millions of acres of Australian land, killed “thousands of koalas” and perhaps as many as 500 million animals are so devastating they can be seen from space.

The Regional and Mesoscale Meteorology Branch (RAMMB) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration posted this image to its website showing the widespread fires.

One of the largest evacuations in Australia’s history was underway Friday ahead of hot weather and strong winds that are forecast to worsen devastating wildfires raging across the country.

More than 200 fires were burning and warnings of extreme danger to come Saturday prompted mass evacuations. Traffic was gridlocked as people fled and firefighters escorted convoys of evacuees as fires threatened to close roads. Navy ships were called in to pluck hundreds of people stranded on beaches.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews declared a disaster across much of the eastern part of the state, allowing the government…