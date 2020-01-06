U.S. Senate at impasse over impeachment trial procedure

By
Headliners
-
0
0


Trump, U.S. Senate, Impeachment
BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 18: President Donald Trump addresses his impeachment during a Merry Christmas Rally at the Kellogg Arena on December 18, 2019 in Battle Creek, Michigan. While Trump spoke at the rally the House of Representatives voted to impeach the president, making Trump just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The U.S. Senate remained at a stalemate on Friday over how to proceed with the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, as the chamber’s leaders wrangled over whether White House aides will be called as witnesses and the top Democrat appealed to a handful of Republicans who could help break the impasse.

After a two-week holiday recess, there was still no clarity about when Trump’s impeachment trial might begin.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said that in any case the trial could not start without the articles of impeachment, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR