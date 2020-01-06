Why we demolished old peoples home ― Kwara Govt

The Committee on the Review of sales of Kwara Government property from 1999 to date has declared that there is no proof of payment or Right of Occupancy on the expanse of land where late Dr Olusola Saraki built his Ile Arugbo (old peoples home) in Ilorin.

Sen. Makanjuola Ajadi, the Chairman of the committee, disclosed this in Ilorin while briefing newsmen on the controversy surrounding government’s reclamation of the Ile Arugbo land.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the building on the land opposite late Dr Olusola Saraki’s house in Ilorin was reclaimed by the government while the building on it, known as “Ile arugbo” (Old peoples home) was demolished.

“The attention of the Committee on the Review of Sales of Kwara State Government Properties from 1999 to Date has been drawn to the various publications on the decision of government in respect of the land earmarked for the construction of the State Secretariat (now commonly referred to as Ile…