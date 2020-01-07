Army confirms Boko Haram ambush on Theatre Commanders convoy

The Nigerian Army has confirmed an ambush by the Boko Haram terrorists on the convoy of the theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, on Monday.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, in a statement on Tuesday, disclosed that the attack took place about two Kilometers to Auno in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno.

Iliyasu said that the Commander was returning from Jakana where he visited troops’ location following his earlier meeting at Auno with the Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno.

He said that the ambush was a clear display of misguided desperation to stage a reprisal following the recent neutralisation of several of their top commanders by troops on Dec. 6.

According to him, the Theatre Commander led the gallant troops of his convoy to engage the insurgents with superior firepower, subduing them and thereafter assaulting the ambush site with his men.

“This caused the criminal insurgents to flee the location…