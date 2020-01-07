Army to investigate, punish erring personnel

The Nigerian Army Headquarters has promised to carry out thorough investigation into the allegation of extortion of commuters by its personnel in Borno with a view to sanctioning them.

This followed an allegation by Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Monday when he encountered an incident at a military checkpoint along Damaturu-Maiduguri road.

The governor was reported to have accused soldiers of Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed along Maiduguri – Damaturu Road of extorting commuters and causing them unnecessary hardship.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, in a statement on Tuesday, said that Nigerian army as a professional and disciplined institution viewed such allegations seriously, particularly coming from a governor.

According to him, it is on record that, whenever such allegations of troops’ misconduct were made in the past, the Nigerian Army never reneged in conducting thorough investigations to establish them.

“Where any infractions…