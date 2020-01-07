Court grants N20m bail to ‘fake’ colonel

Justice Sherifat Solebo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court on Tuesday granted N20 million bail to a suspected fake colonel, Paulson Ogbonnah, standing trial over alleged N92 million fraud.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, in a short ruling, Justice Solebo said that the defendant must provide two sureties who reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

“The proof of residence of the sureties must be verified by an officer of the court, one of the sureties must be a registered landowner in Lagos while the other must be gainfully employed.

“The sureties must provide proof of tax payment for the past three years,” she said.

The Judge adjourned the case till Feb. 17, 18 and 19 for trial.

NAN reports that Ogbonnah, a civilian staff of the Ministry of Defence, was on Oct. 15, 2019, remanded by Justice Solebo after he was arraigned by the Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly defrauding a businessman, Mr Obinna Onyekaokwu of N92…