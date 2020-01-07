Electricity consumer group says it will oppose hike in tariff

A group, the All Electricity Consumers Protection Forum, said on Tuesday that it would oppose the proposed hike in electricity tariffs because it would further impoverish Nigerians.

The National Coordinator, Mr Adeola Samuel-Ilori told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the group was exploring legal options even though NERC had decided to engage with stakeholders pending the hike.

“We will resist the increment because it will further impoverish Nigerians and most certainly we are going to court over it.

“We are going to seek for an injunction against it from a competent court of jurisdiction.

“One of the grounds for our reliefs is that it is not yet five years since the last Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) was implemented which was in February 2016.

“Secondly, many consumers still buy transformers and line materials which are supposed to be purchased by the Distribution Companies (DisCos).

“The third ground is efficiency. Going by Section 76 (I) (2)…