Environmentalist calls for collaboration against Climate Change effects

An environmentalist, Ms. Gloria Bulus, has called for collaboration of all environmental stakeholders in the country to address climate change effects.

Bulus, the founder of Bridge-that-Gap Initiative, an environmental NGO, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

According to her, Nigeria is vulnerable to the impact of climate change effects and all hands need to be on deck to address it.

“The increasing impact of climate change leaves the most vulnerable countries at the receiving end.

“Sadly, Nigeria is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Therefore, as a country, we need to put effective strategies and take steps in mitigating the effects by reducing our vulnerability, building resilience and adaptive capacity.

“We must improve on effective environmental governance, citizens engagement and also strengthen our laws and policies on climate change.

“We must implement the action plan the country has in…