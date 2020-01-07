FG on track to lifting 100m Nigerians out of poverty in 10yrs ― Minister

By Victoria Ojeme – Abuja

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adebayo has stated that the federal government is committed towards its goal of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next ten years.

Adebayo disclosed this during a meeting with Leadership of the four union bodies of the Ministry who resolved their differences and came together as a team to support him to achieve the mandate of the Ministry.

The delegation was led by the newly posted Permanent Secretary to the Ministry, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo in his Office in Abuja.

Adebayo said that President Muhammadu Buhari gave them a matching order to drive growth, diversify the economy, create jobs, boost export and ultimately contribute to the promise of lifting 100 million people out of poverty over the next 10 years.

He said the “ministry is working assiduously towards that direction in achieving that mandate and…