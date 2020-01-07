Fire razes storey building, destroys property in Ibadan

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

A storey building went up in flames at the Ijokodo area of the Ibadan metropolis on Tuesday.

The fire which started in the afternoon destroyed property worth several millions of naira.

According to information, the building was built in 1978.

The fire went out of control when a young girl attempted to put on a gas cooker in the kitchen.

Though, the girl escaped unhurt, the fire reportedly razed the whole building.

Unlike other fire incidents in the city, the firefighters responded on time and were able to prevent the raging fire from spreading to other buildings in the area.

The Senior Special Assistant to the state Governor on Better Education Service Delivery For All, Sunday Adeyanju, who rushed to the scene, said: “Firefighters from the state and the federal fire service have been battling to quell the fire. About three fire trucks were deployed to arrest the situation. We advise members of the public to be safety conscious and guide against…