Governor Wike swears in 4 new Judges

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has sworn in four new judges into the state’s judiciary and charged them to show more commitment in the administration of justice.

He made the call at the swearing-in of four judges, which comprised three judges of the State High Courts and one Customary Court of Appeal judge on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

The governor urged the judges to adhere to their oath of office while performing their duties.

He said, “It is easy to take oath of office and difficult to abide by the oath of office.

“Wherever you serve, it is important for you to show commitment”.

Wike also charged judges generally to be fearless, firm and steadfast as they dispense justice for the good of the society.

He said that the Judiciary had the responsibility to correct the Executive arm of government whenever the executive was wrong.

“This country can be better if the Judiciary plays its role. The Judiciary is the most powerful. When the Executive is wrong, the…