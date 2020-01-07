GRAPHIC :Military reacts to failed Boko Haram ambush against theatre commanders

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri



Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole has reacted to the purported and failed Boko Haram Ambush on the Convoy of the Theatre Commander, Major Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi in Auno village near Maiduguri on Monday while on patrol and returning from troops location in Jakana, insisting that, quite a number of the insurgents who participated in the ambush were killed in process.



This was contained in a press statement issues to our Correspondent on Tuesday by Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu.

The statement reads: “In a clear display of misguided desperation to stage a reprisal following the recent neutralisation of several of their top commanders by troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, on 6 January 2020, some marauding elements of the criminal Boko Haram insurgents laid and eventually sprung an ambush against the convoy of the Theater Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Major General…