‘I attribute almost half my success to Emmanuel Amuneke’ — Osimhen



Lille star Victor Osimhen revealed former Nigeria youth coach Emmanuel Amuneke deserves half of the success he has had in his career because of the way he got the best out of him.

Amuneke took Osimhen to the 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup in Chile where the forward heralded himself to the world by winning the Golden Boot and Silver Ball awards after scoring 10 goals and laying two assists in the competition.

Prior to the outing which secured Nigeria’s fifth U17 World Cup title, the Lille striker had a tough time with the Barcelona forward which nearly made him abandon the camps training but it has made him a better player now.

“I would rewind to when I joined the U17s and when I first went to the camp. In my own mentality, I felt the coach didn’t like me. Every time, he would speak to me and yell at me on the pitch. For me, I thought maybe he was making me suffer,” Osimhen told NFF media.

“There was a time I wanted to leave the camp, I spoke to the coordinator and he told…