IGP Adamu places Nigeria Police on red alert nationwide

By Idowu Bankole

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has on Sunday, placed Police Commands and Formations nationwide on red alert following the death of Iranian Army General, Qassem Soleimani

In a statement released on Sunday evening, the Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police, Frank Mba, disclosed that “This proactive measure follows Intelligence Report that sequel to the recent killing of an Iranian General Qassem Soleimani; some domestic interests are planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage.

“Consequently, Zonal AIGs and Command Commissioners of Police have been directed to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the nation.

“The Police Commanders have been directed to ensure strategic deployments of both overt and covert Police operatives to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens, foreigners especially diplomats and diplomatic missions domiciled in Nigeria as well as the…