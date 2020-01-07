Joao Felix vows to make Benfica return after Atletico Madrid move

Joao Felix is tied to a long-term contract at Atletico Madrid, on the back of a €120 million (£107m/$134m) transfer, but admits he is already planning a return to Benfica at some stage.

The 20-year-old committed to seven-year deal after completing a big-money switch to Spain in the summer of 2019.

Atletico are hoping to be the ones to benefit from Felix’s undoubted potential, with the Portuguese having enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence.

He has landed the prestigious Golden Boy award, while also helping his country to Nations League glory. A positive start has been made to his spell in Madrid, with four goals recorded, and there is the promise of a lot more to come. Felix is dedicated to becoming a global star with Atletico, but concedes that he will look to return to Lisbon further down the line.

He told BenficaPlay: “Now I see how happy I was at Benfica.“I plan to return one day and leave my mark on the club.” Felix became a star at Benfica while still in his…