Medical expert gives recipe on how to stay healthy

By James Ogunnaike

A Paediatrician with the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Abeokuta, Dr. Joyce Akinseinde has advised Nigerians to embrace fasting and regular walks to stay healthy.

Besides, she counselled them on the intake of a minimum of eight sachets of water in the harmattan season and less in other seasons per day.

Dr. Akinseinde, who gave the advice at the maiden thanksgiving and get-together of the community development area of Ogo – Oluwa-Ori-Osoko Community, said the incidence of sudden death can be reduced if regular blood pressure checks are undertaken.

“Our eating habit should be reexamined. Our intake of swallow should be the size of fisted hands with generous vegetables”.

“This is important because experience has shown that we cannot discourage our people from eating eba and fufu, among other carbohydrates,” the Doctor stated”.

Speaking on tackling diarrhoea in children, the medical practitioner advised mothers to have ORS readily available at home…