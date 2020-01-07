Ministry of Health confirms outbreak of lassa fever in Abia community

The Ministry of Health in Abia has confirmed the outbreak of lassa fever in Olokoro community, Umuahia South Local Government Area.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Chief Egbulefu Eze, told newsmen in Umuahia on Tuesday that 28-year-old man, who died in the community, was diagnosed with Lassa fever.

Eze allayed the fears of the possible epidemic in the state, saying that the ministry was taking measures to contain the spread of the disease.

He said that the victim died on January 1 at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, where he was admitted.

He said, “I want to report about an outbreak of lassa fever at Olokoro,” the permanent secretary said, adding that it was the fourth time Abia would experience the outbreak since 1999.

He said that the state government had always contained previous outbreaks and was already on top of the situation.

“There’s no cause for alarm. Government is on top of the situation,” Eze said.

