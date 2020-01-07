My regret about Kalu’s incarceration — Ohuabunwa

Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa, who represented Abia North Senatorial District in the Eighth Senate, has said that his regret over the incarceration of Sen. Orji Kalu is the abandonment of constituency projects begun in the area during his tenure.

Ohuabunwa contested the 2019 poll on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party but lost to Kalu of the All Progressives Congress.

Kalu was, however, convicted of N7.56 billion fraud on December 5 and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Speaking in an interactive session with newsmen in Umuahia on Monday to mark the beginning of a new year/decade, Ohuabunwa feared that the ongoing projects in the area might no longer be realised since the district no longer had a voice in the senate to pursue its cause.

He said: “I regret that presently, Abia north is not being represented. I am worried and bothered that the district does not have a voice in the senate.

“I had projects and my plan is that going into the ninth Assembly, the projects,…