Ogun Assembly screens LG Caretaker nominees

…confirms Longe, Ojo nomination

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Barely 24hours after the screening of the Commissioner nominee and the nominee for the President of the State Customary Court of Appeal, the Ogun State House of Assembly has confirmed and recommended Mrs Kikelomo Longe as Commissioner-designate and Hon. Justice Mobolaji Ayodele Ojo as the President, State Customary Court of Appeal.

The unanimous confirmation of the nominees, whose names were transmitted to the legislative arm for ratification and approval by Governor Dapo Abiodun, was done through House Resolution: HR. No. 001/OG/2020 and HR. No. 002/OG/2020 at a plenary presided over by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

According to the report, after their screening, the lawmakers found them eligible and suitable to assume public office as Commissioner in the State as well as the President of the Customary Court of Appeal in the State.

The…